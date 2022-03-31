Senate rejects Biden nominee Weil for DOL unit chief

A person walks by the Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Three Democrats in the U.S. Senate joined with all 50 Republicans to reject President Joe Biden's nominee to head a U.S. Department of Labor office that enforces federal wage laws, a major victory for business groups who opposed the choice.

The Senate late Wednesday voted 53-47 not to invoke cloture on the nomination of David Weil for chief of the DOL's Wage and Hour Division, which he ran during the Obama administration. The rejection of cloture means the Senate will not hold a confirmation vote on the nomination.

Weil, a dean and economics professor at Brandeis University, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the White House.

In the Obama era, Weil drew praise from Democrats and worker advocates - and ire from trade groups - for aggressively policing the classification of workers as independent contractors, who are not protected by laws covering employees such as minimum wage and overtime requirements.

Weil's 2014 book "The Fissured Workplace," which argues that many companies improperly classify workers as independent contractors to evade legal obligations, has been widely cited by courts and policymakers.

Business groups have countered that independent contracting and franchising create opportunities for workers and small businesses, and criticized Weil's crackdown on the workforce models of gig economy companies and other industries.

On Wednesday, Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona joined Republicans to torpedo Weil's nomination.

Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington and the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said she was disappointed with the vote in a statement. Murray called Weil "an exceptionally qualified nominee with a long track record fighting to ensure workers get the wages they have earned."

