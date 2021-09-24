Sequential Brands nears deal with Jessica Simpson to sell her brand back

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Law firms Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP See all

Dorsey Law Office See all

Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones See all

You & Associates See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A lawyer for Sequential Brands said on Friday that the company is nearing a deal that would sell its interest in Jessica Simpson’s fashion line to the former pop star.

Joshua Brody of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher made the announcement during a virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware, who signed off on the company's proposed sale procedures and timeline. Brody did not disclose the financial components of the deal but said he hopes it will be finalized on Friday.

Sequential Brands filed for bankruptcy protection on Aug. 31 with $426 million in funded debt. The company, which also owns Joe’s Jeans and activewear brand Avia, has seen revenues decline since 2019 as a result of changes in its relationships with retailers to which it licenses its brands. Sales continued to drop in 2020 as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic brought many retailers to their knees.

The company owns 62.5% of the Jessica Simpson line, which includes footwear, apparel and home products. An entity controlled by Simpson, With You Inc, holds a minority stake in the brand. Through the anticipated transaction, With You Inc would buy Sequential’s majority interest in the brand.

Simpson’s offer would serve as the lead bid and would be subject to higher bids.

Separately, Sequential Brands has lined up lead bids for its other brands. Centric Brands – which went through its own Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 to shed $700 million in debt – recently increased its $38.25 million bid for Joe’s Jeans to $45 million after an unsolicited, competing offer surfaced, according to Brody.

Galaxy Universal LLC has made a lead bid of $333 million for Sequential’s activewear brands, including Avia, SPRI, GAIAM, AND1 and Swisstech.

Interested bidders have until Oct. 25 to submit competing offers. If additional qualified bids are received, an auction will be held on Oct. 28. A sale hearing is set for Nov. 4 before Dorsey.

The case is In re Sequential Brands Group Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-11194.

For Sequential Brands: Scott Greenberg, Joshua Brody and Jason Goldstein of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Laura Davis Jones and Timothy Cairns of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones

For With You Inc: Mette Kurth of Culhane Meadows