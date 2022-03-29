Seven large law firms fuel private equity group's $16-bln Nielsen buy

The Davis Polk & Wardwell office in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

At least seven large law firms, including Davis Polk & Wardwell, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Baker McKenzie pitched in on Nielsen Holdings' $16-billion buyout by a private equity consortium.

The New York-based company, which gathers TV, radio and digital viewership data for advertisers, agreed to a buyout Tuesday. The deal will take the company private.

Nielsen said it tapped Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Clifford Chance, DLA Piper and Baker McKenzie as its legal counsel on the deal.

Nielsen's team at Baker McKenzie was led by New York-based corporate partner Alan Zoccolilo and Washington D.C.-based antitrust partner Creighton Macy, according to the law firm.

Wachtell said its team was led by New York-based corporate partners Steven Rosenblum and Raaj Narayan.

The other two firms staffing the deal for Nielsen didn't immediately respond to requests for attorney names on Tuesday.

Two private equity firms led the consortium purchasing Nielsen - Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners. Evergreen and the consortium were represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, and Herbert Smith Freehills. Brookfield was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell.

The team at Gibson Dunn was helmed by New York-based private equity partner Richard Birns and New York-based corporate partner Kristen Poole, according to the law firm.

Davis Polk's team was led by New York-based M&A partners Leonard Kreynin and London-based corporate partner Will Pearce, the firm said.

Herbert Smith Freehills did not immediately respond to a request to identify its attorneys in the transaction.

The $10 billion cash deal to purchase Nielsen, valued at $16 billion with debt included, is expected to close at the end of the year.

(This story has been updated to include the names of Wachtell's lead lawyers.)

