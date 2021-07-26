Shareholder can’t speed up suit over PE firm’s $585 mln Iconix offer

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Related documents Suit challenges Lancer's proposed acquisition of Iconix

Delaware judge says suit's claim not "colorable" and doesn't merit expediting

(Reuters) - A Delaware state judge has rejected an Iconix Brand Group Inc shareholder's bid to fast-track a suit accusing the clothing brand owner and its proposed buyer Lancer Capital LLC of violating state law by presenting a tender offer without a supermajority shareholder vote.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick in Wilmington, Delaware, ruled from the bench Monday that she would not expedite Iconix investor Apostle Mamakas’ suit ahead of the planned tender offer's expiration date on July 31 because the complaint didn’t bring a plausible claim.

Attorneys for the shareholders, Iconix and Lancer did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Iconix owns clothing brands including Bongo, Mudd, Ed Hardy, Rocawear, Candie’s, London Fog and Danskin, according to its website.

The company announced on June 11 that it had agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of investment firm Lancer Capital for $585 million, including debt, according to a press release. As part of the deal, Lancer offered to purchase all of Iconix’s common stock shares from investors for $3.15 per share in cash.

Mamakas later filed a proposed class action complaint in the Delaware Court of Chancery that accused the companies and the Iconix board of submitting the proposed transaction without the required approval of at least two-thirds of shareholders not connected to Lancer.

One of Mamakas’ lead lawyers, Juan Monteverde of Monteverde & Associates, argued at the Monday hearing that the deal required the shareholder vote because Lancer was allegedly already an “interested stockholder” in Iconix before inking the merger agreement.

The complaint claims Lancer earned that title when Iconix and one of its major shareholders, Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, agreed that Allianz would sell convertible notes to Lancer through the acquisition. The notes could be converted into 27.4% of Iconix’s common stock, according to the complaint.

Iconix lead counsel Neil Steiner of Dechert, however, said during the hearing that the company had done nothing wrong because “everything came in through the board” as the state’s corporate law envisions.

McCormick agreed with the defendants that the suit didn't bring a "colorable" claim.

She added that the law asserted by Mamakas and his lawyers was created to stave off hostile takeovers and compel potential acquirers to negotiate with the target company's board, not to limit the target's board.

"Section 203 is not intended to apply to the company’s actions," McCormick said. "That's not the end of the case, it’s just a scheduling order. So Mr. Monteverde feel free to convince me that I’m wrong."

The case is Mamakas v. Iconix Brand Group Inc, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0632.

For Apostle Mamakas: Michael Palestina of Kahn Swick & Foti; Juan Monteverde of Monteverde & Associates; and Blake Bennett of Cooch and Taylor

For Iconix: Neil Steiner of Dechert; and Kevin Gallagher of Richards, Layton & Finger

For Lancer: Kristin Murphy of Latham & Watkins; and Kevin Coen of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell