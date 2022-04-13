Sheppard Mullin takes energy group co-chairs from Winston & Strawn

The logo of law firm Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is seen outside of their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton said Wednesday it has hired four California-based Winston & Strawn partners, including former practice co-chairs, focused on renewable energy and regulatory work.

The Los Angeles-founded firm has picked up former energy practice leads Joseph Karp and Christine Kolosov, in addition to partners Lisa Cottle and Thomas Solomon, the firm said.

Sheppard Mullin said the group joins its 80-lawyer energy, infrastructure and project finance industry team. Karp, Cottle and Solomon are based in San Francisco while Kolosov is in Los Angeles, the firm said.

Firm chair Luca Salvi said the 1,000-lawyer firm is seeing heightened client demand around renewable energy project agreements and regulatory advice.

Sheppard Mullin has hired at least two other renewable energy-related partners in the past year, according to a firm spokesperson. One of lawyers, finance partner and derivatives practice group leader Michael O'Brien, also left Winston & Strawn.

A Winston & Strawn representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheppard Mullin recently made another group hire in Los Angeles, in bringing on four healthcare real estate lawyers from Polsinelli, and a fifth from Goodwin Procter, last month.

