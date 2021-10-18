Sidley, Kirkland drive CDW’s $2.5 bln buy of IT solutions biz

The Sidley Austin office in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Sidley Austin and Kirkland & Ellis are guiding CDW Corp’s $2.5 billion cash-deal to purchase fellow IT solutions provider Sirius Computer Solutions Inc from an affiliate of private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Illinois-based CDW announced the deal on Monday as the latest in a series of acquisitions that have expanded the company’s offerings for clients.

Both CDW and CD&R have turned to longtime advisors for guidance on the transaction.

CDW has turned to Sidley attorneys including mergers and acquisitions partners Gary Gerstman and Brent Steele; employee benefits and executive compensation partner Matthew Johnson; and tax partner Suresh Advani.

Gerstman also advised CDW on its acquisition of Amplified IT LLC, a company that educates schools on online learning tools, earlier this year, according to the attorney’s website. He previously contributed to the company’s purchases of IT enterprise IGNW in 2020 and IT services management provider Aptris Inc.

CD&R has tapped a Kirkland team led by corporate partners Richard Campbell and Kevin Mausert.

Both Kirkland partners also co-led the team that worked on the private equity firm’s purchase of cloud data company Cloudera Inc alongside KKR & Co Inc, which wrapped up earlier this month.

CD&R’s sale of Sirius is expected to close in December.

The private equity firm’s financial advisor is Guggenheim Securities LLC, and CDW’s is Evercore.

