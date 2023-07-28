Simpson Thacher turns to client Blackstone for new partner hire

Companies

(Reuters) - Law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett said Friday it has hired a new real estate private equity partner in London from its long-time client Blackstone Inc.

Angus Lennox leaves his role as a managing director in alternative asset manager Blackstone's European real estate business. New York-founded Simpson Thacher said he will join its London office later this year.

At Blackstone, Lennox focused on acquisitions, disposals and joint ventures, the law firm said. He previously worked at law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

"Angus has deep expertise in the real estate private equity market across jurisdictions and is well known for providing creative and commercial advice on complex real estate deals," Alden Millard, chair of Simpson Thacher's executive committee, said in a statement.

Simpson Thacher has long counted Blackstone as a major client. The law firm recently advised Blackstone on the $30.4 billion raise for its latest global real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners X, which was announced in April.

"We wish [Lennox] every success and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role," Farhad Karim, chief operating officer of Blackstone Europe and the global general counsel of Blackstone Real Estate, said in a statement included in Simpson Thacher's announcement.

Simpson Thacher hired Geoffrey Bailhache, Blackstone's former general counsel for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as a London-based partner in 2021.

Blackstone said last week it became the first manager of alternative investments to reach $1 trillion in assets, a milestone accompanied by news its second-quarter distributable earnings dropped 39% amid a slump in asset sales.

