Singer Post Malone gets partial win in 'Circles' copyright lawsuit

(Reuters) - Singer Post Malone on Monday defeated some copyright claims brought in Los Angeles federal court by a former collaborator who said he deserves credit for Malone's number-one hit song "Circles."

The court said Tyler Armes had no rights in the final version of "Circles" but allowed his lawsuit to go to trial to determine whether he has rights in an early version of the song.

U.S. District Judge Otis Wright said a verdict for Armes on that claim would still be a "significant win" for him and entitle him to some profits from the commercially released version.

Armes, who also leads Canadian rap-rock band Down With Webster, argued in his 2020 lawsuit that he was entitled to songwriter credit for "Circles" because he sat in on a recording session in August 2018 and had significant input in the song's creation.

The lawsuit said Post Malone, whose given name is Austin Post, offered him 5% of the song's publishing royalties, but Armes rejected the offer and asked for a higher percentage and a co-writing and producing credit, which Post's team refused.

Lawyers for Post conceded that Armes participated in the recording session but said he did not co-author the song and was not at subsequent sessions where "Circles" came together.

Wright agreed with Post that Armes was not entitled to credit for the commercially released version of the song.

Armes' supposed contributions to the final song, which included an "extremely common" chord progression and bass line that he co-wrote, were not original enough to be copyrighted, Wright said.

Armes also admitted that he had no involvement with the song after the 2018 session, and the eight-minute result of that session was different from the released version of "Circles," Wright said.

However, the court said Armes could be entitled to songwriting credit on the "rough mix" of "Circles" from the 2018 session.

The musicians' attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Armes v. Post, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:20-cv-03212.

For Armes: Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer

For Post: Christine Lepera and David Steinberg of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

