Six firms connect for KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners' CyrusOne buy

Summary Cravath, Venable, Eversheds Sutherland rep CyrusOne

Consortium's advisors are Kirkland, Dentons

Global Infrastructure Partners works with Paul Weiss, too

(Reuters) - Six law firms, including Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Kirkland & Ellis, have been tapped for KKR & Co Inc and Global Infrastructure Partners' $15 billion deal to take U.S. data center operator CyrusOne Inc private.

The companies announced the deal on Monday as remote work has ramped up business for cloud-based services and the data centers that support them.

Dallas-based CyrusOne is working with Cravath, Venable and Eversheds Sutherland on the deal.

The Cravath team providing mergers and acquisitions advice to CyrusOne is led by corporate partners Andrew Elken and Erik Tavzel, the firm said in an email.

On the other side of the deal, Kirkland and Dentons are collectively steering CyrusOne’s buyers.

The Kirkland team advising the consortium is led by corporate partners Andrew Calder, John Pitts, Melissa Kalka, Ben Hardison and Rami Totari.

The Dentons attorneys are led by real estate partners Perry Zizzi and Evan Lazar.

Global Infrastructure Partners has also turned to a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including M&A partners Matthew Abbott, Scott Barshay and Cullen Sinclair.

The acquisition is expected to close in 2022’s second quarter.

CyrusOne’s financial advisors are Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and DH Capital LLC. The consortium’s are Goldman Sachs & Co, Barclays, Wells Fargo Securities LLC, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

