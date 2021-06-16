Skadden boosts associate salaries, raising pressure on N.Y. rivals

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms First-year salaries will increase to $202,500, matching rival Davis Polk.

Other elite New York firms have yet to match as firms compete in a red-hot hiring market for junior lawyers. The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom confirmed Wednesday that it is raising starting first-year associate salaries to $202,500, matching a scale set by Davis Polk & Wardwell and upping the pressure on its New York rivals to do the same.

Firms including Chicago-based Mayer Brown; Boston-based Ropes & Gray; and Washington, D.C., lobbying powerhouse Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, confirmed Wednesday that they're matching Davis Polk, too.

But several elite New York firms that typically lead on compensation – including Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; and Sullivan & Cromwell – have kept mum so far.

Those three firms did not respond to requests for comment. Legal industry blog Above the Law first reported the Skadden, Mayer Brown and Ropes & Gray raises.

New York-based Milbank kicked off the compensation race on Thursday when it said it would start paying first-year associates $200,000. Davis Polk upped the ante Friday.

The salary hikes comes as Big Law firms are grappling with how to retain associates and keep them engaged. Deal work volume remains high and litigation is expected to pick up as courts re-open, while stress from the coronavirus pandemic heightens the risk of burnout. Competition for associates is red hot.

Increasing compensation has been a popular approach, but not the only one. Skadden confirmed Wednesday that it is also reducing the length of time it takes for associates to be promoted to counsel from 7.5 years out of law school to 6.5 years.

Read More:

Elite N.Y. firms are in a battle for talent. Could they all be losing?

Some firms rush to match associate raises as others watch and wait

Associate raises keep coming, including Boies Schiller and O'Melveny