Skadden, Covington help craft DuPont’s $5.2 bln Rogers deal

Deal follows DuPont's acquisition of Laird in July

(Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is advising DuPont de Nemours Inc on its $5.2 billion deal to acquire engineering materials maker Rogers Corp, which has turned to Covington & Burling and Hinckley, Allen & Snyder.

DuPont and Rogers announced the transaction on Tuesday as DuPont takes steps to expand its business supplying newer industries such as electric vehicles, 5G and clean energy.

The Skadden team advising Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont includes M&A partner Brandon Van Dyke, banking partner Stephanie Teicher, tax partners David Rievman and Nathan Giesselman, as well as antitrust and competition partners Clifford Aronson and Frederic Depoortere.

Van Dyke has advised DuPont on several transactions, including DowDuPont's separation into three independent companies after The Dow Chemical Co and DuPont's $130 billion merger in 2017.

The firm more recently advised DuPont on its purchase of Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 billion from private equity firm Advent International, which worked with Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

The Covington attorneys working with Rogers include corporate partners Andrew Jack and Kyle Rabe, securities senior counsel David Martin and special counsel Mellissa Campbell Duru, finance of counsel Brent Little, and antitrust and competition partners James O’ Connell and James Marshall.

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder did not immediately respond to a request to identify its attorneys on the deal.

Dupont’s acquisition of Chandler Arizona-based Rogers is expected to close in 2022’s second quarter.

Rogers financial advisor is J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, which has paired with a Latham & Watkins team led by corporate partners Charles Ruck and Christopher Drewry.

Dupont’s financial advisors are Evercore and Goldman Sachs & Co LLC.

