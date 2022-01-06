Skadden, Fenwick & West steer medical device maker Stryker's Vocera buy

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Skadden is representing Stryker in its acquisition of healthcare communications company

Vocera hired Fenwick & West for the deal The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is guiding medical device maker Stryker Corp’s roughly $2.97 billion deal to acquire digital care platform Vocera Communications Inc, which has tapped Fenwick & West.

Both firms have worked with their clients on other transactions before the deal announced Thursday.

Skadden said the team advising Stryker includes M&A partner Richard Witzel Jr. and counsel Craig Alcorn; executive compensation and benefits partner Joseph Yaffe and counsel Kristin Davis; and intellectual property and technology partner Ken Kumayama.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Michigan-based Stryker’s Vocera buy follows its $5.4 billion acquisition of medical device maker Wright Medical Group in 2020. Witzel also worked on the Wright Medical deal, according to his online firm bio.

California-based Vocera allows healthcare workers to communicate with co-workers and engage with patients and their families.

Fenwick corporate partners Kris Withrow, Scott Behar and Amanda Rose are guiding Vocera, according to the firm.

Fenwick has represented Vocera as an outside counsel since 2011, according to a firm statement.

Withrow was also a part of the team that supported Vocera’s purchase of competitor PatientSafe Solutions in April 2021, the statement said.

Stryker and Vocera’s agreement comes on the heels of a year that saw more than $5.9 billion in global mergers and acquisitions transactions.

Read more:

Medical device maker Stryker to buy Vocera Communications for $2.97 bln

Large law firms rode high on record year for M&A dollars

Sullivan & Cromwell, Wachtell steer Baxter's $10.5 bln Hill-Rom buy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.