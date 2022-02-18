Skadden, Kirkland lead DuPont’s $11 bln sale of unit to Celanese

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Skadden advises DuPont

Kirkland, Gibson Dunn represent Celanese

(Reuters) - DuPont has paired with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom on its $11 billion deal to offload its mobility and materials business to chemical maker Celanese Corp, which has tapped Kirkland & Ellis and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

DuPont said on Friday that it inked the deal, its biggest since its split from DowDuPont, as the Delaware-based industrial materials maker continues to adjust its portfolio to focus on high-margin operations.

Skadden mergers and acquisitions partners Brandon Van Dyke, Mike Chitwood and Richard Oliver, and counsel Kyle Hatton are advising DuPont, according to a firm statement.

Van Dyke has advised DuPont on several transactions, including DowDuPont's separation into three independent companies after The Dow Chemical Co and DuPont's $130 billion merger in 2017, according to his firm profile.

He was also part of the team that guided DuPont on its pending $5.2 billion deal to acquire engineering materials maker Rogers Corp.

Kirkland said in a statement that corporate partners David Feirstein, Daniel Wolf and Romain Dambre are working with Texas-based Celanese.

Feirstein and Dambre previously advised Celanese on its $1.15 billion acquisition of Exxon Mobil Corp’s Santoprene business last year, the firm said in a June statement.

Gibson Dunn’s capital markets practice co-chair, Andrew Fabens, as well as partners Darius Mehraban and Doug Rayburn, are representing Celanese on financing matters, the firm said in a statement.

