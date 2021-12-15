Skadden-led chip industry supplier Entegris to snap up rival for $6.5 bln

The Washington offices of international law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP in downtown Washington, U.S., February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Summary

Summary Law firms Deal comes as semiconductor industry continues to face global chip shortage

Skadden advises Entegris, while Wachtell counsels CMC The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is guiding chip maker supplier Entegris Inc on its roughly $6.5 billion acquisition of competitor CMC Materials Inc, which has tapped Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The companies announced their merger on Wednesday as Massachusetts-based Entegris looks to expand its business amid a global chip shortage.

The Skadden team advising Entegris includes mergers and acquisitions partners Kenton King and Mike Ringler, executive compensation and benefits counsel Page Griffin, antitrust and competition partners Maria Raptis and Andrew Foster, as well as banking partner Janine Jjingo, according to a firm email.

King has advised on several multibillion-dollar M&A deals in the semiconductor industry, including NXP Semiconductors NV in its since-terminated $47 billion acquisition by Qualcomm Inc in 2018, according to his firm profile.

Illinois-headquartered CMC has turned to a Wachtell team led by corporate partners Edward Herlihy and Brandon Price, the firm said in an email. Herlihy is also co-chairman of the firm’s executive committee.

The team includes antitrust partners Nelson Fitts, executive compensation and benefits partner Jeannemarie O'Brien, finance partner Gregory Pessin and tax partner Joshua Holmes.

Entegris' financial advisor is Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and CMC’s is Goldman Sachs & Co LLC.

The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

The semiconductor industry has seen a spate of M&A transactions in recent months despite the chip shortage.

Among the notable deals is private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP’s $3 billion purchase of Brooks Automation Inc’s semiconductor business, with guidance from Kirkland & Ellis and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

And back in July, semiconductor equipment maker MKS Instruments Inc, led by DLA Piper, said it would snap up specialty chemicals group Atotech Ltd for $5.1 billion.

