Skadden, White & Case score on gaming unit FaZe Clan's SPAC combo

(Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is representing gaming platform FaZe Clan Inc in its roughly $1 billion combination with special purpose acquisition company B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, which tapped White & Case for the deal.

Los Angeles-based FaZe Clan announced its plans to go public through a merger with the B. Riley Financial-backed entity on Monday.

FaZe Clan provides online gaming, esports and merchandise marketed to Gen Z and milliennials. The company has said it has more than 350 million users and has attracted backing from media executive Jimmy Iovine and singer Pitbull.

FaZe Clan is represented in its go-public deal by Skadden M&A partners Christopher Barlow and Allison Schneirov. Other Skadden attorneys on the transaction include executive compensation and benefits counsel Page Griffin; capital markets partner Laura Kaufmann Belkhayat and counsel Debra Post; and corporate restructuring partner Shana Elberg.

The B. Riley Financial SPAC is working with repeat advisor, White & Case. The blank-check firm's team includes M&A partners Gary Silverman and Morgan Hollins, as well as capital markets partner Era Anagnosti.

White & Case previously counseled the SPAC on its February initial public offering, with Ellenoff Grossman & Schole serving as the underwriters’ counsel, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SPACs, or blank check companies, raise funds through IPOs to merge with privately held companies and take them public.

The transaction announced on Monday is expected to close in 2022’s first quarter.

The SPAC’s capital markets advisor and placement agent on related private investment in public equity is B. Riley Securities Inc, which is advised by McDermott Will & Emery corporate and transactional partners Robert Cohen and Heidi Steele.

FaZe Clan’s financial advisors are Citi, M. Klein and Co and Evolution Media Capital LLC.

