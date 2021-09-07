Software consultant Thoughtworks aims for $6.1 bln valuation in U.S. listing

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Thoughtworks Holding Inc, a software consultancy company backed by Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), is aiming for a valuation of about $6.10 billion in U.S. initial public offering, its regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

The company aims to sell 36.84 million shares, each priced between $18 and $20, to raise about $736. 8 million.

The 28-year-old firm has clients including Canadian wireless carrier Telus Corp, U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co (KR.N) and payments company PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O).

It filed the paperwork with regulators under the name Turing Holding Corp, but is planning to change it Thoughtworks Holding Inc before the completion of the IPO process.

The company has applied to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TWKS". J.P.Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters.