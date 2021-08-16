Sonos win booms for small tech

The Google logo is seen on on the company's European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, February 27, 2021. Picture taken February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Companies

Companies Law firms Sonos Inc See all

Alphabet Inc See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A patent ruling in favor of Sonos (SONO.O) is being heard by investors read more . Shares of the wireless-speaker company opened up more than 10% on Monday after a U.S. trade judge said in a preliminary ruling that Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google infringed its patents. Such fights are background noise for U.S. technology firms, but they can help smaller players keep up.

Sonos uses voice technology from Google, and the giant says the $5 billion speaker firm sought its help. Meanwhile, with its move into connected devices, it's no surprise Google encroached on Sonos’ turf.

The stakes are disproportionate. The roughly $500 million in equity value Sonos gained early on Monday equates to an irrelevant 0.03% of Alphabet’s market capitalization. Conversely the connected-speaker business presents few barriers to entry, and Alphabet, with some $136 billion in cash, could easily dominate. The bigger threat from the ruling is a possible import ban on some Google products. It's only one step, but Sonos' initial victory, like its speakers, packs a punch into a small unit. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Germany vectors a steady Lufthansa landing read more

India’s Ola can bring cleaner rides to the masses read more

Coupang loses investors on winding path to profit read more

Juicy Couture owner sees gold in Adidas castoff read more

Stock Spirits investors eyeing another bid round read more

Editing by Richard Beales and Marjorie Backman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.