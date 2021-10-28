'Special' bonuses are back with new Paul Weiss associate payouts

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is sweetening some associates' and counsels' compensation with a new round of "discretionary special bonuses," according to an internal memo, highlighting the challenges many law firms are facing to retain their top younger lawyers.

The New York-founded firm will pay the bonuses in installments in mid-November and early next year, rewarding "those associates and counsel who exhibited exceptional commitment in support of our firm and our clients," chairman Brad Karp said in the Wednesday memo.

The payments don't replace Paul Weiss's traditional year-end bonuses, Karp said. The memo didn't detail the size of the bonuses or how their distribution will be decided.

A spokeswoman for the firm confirmed the authenticity of the memo, which was published on legal blog Above the Law, but declined to give other details.

Michelle Fivel, a partner at legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa, said she has "little doubt" that major law firms will continue to use non-traditional bonuses to stay competitive and meet intense client demand, especially for corporate work.

"They're all trying to attract talent, particularly on the transactional side," Fivel said. "And money is a big lever that they're trying to pull during the recruitment process and retention process."

The special bonus trend took hold in the industry last fall, as high workloads for junior and mid-level lawyers collided with the extra stresses and home responsibilities of the pandemic. Willkie Farr & Gallagher kicked off another bonus round in March, pledging to give associates from $7,500 to $40,000 based on class year. Davis Polk shortly after upped the ante, announcing two-installment bonuses that ranged from $12,000 to $64,000.

Many firms also raised salaries during the summer, with top market pay increasing from $190,000 to above $200,000 for first-year associates in certain markets.

