Spencer Fane to merge with Nashville firm Bone McAllester

REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Summary

Summary Law firms Deal with Bone McAllester Norton will take effect Oct. 1

About 40 lawyers to join Spencer Fane The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Spencer Fane will combine with Nashville-based midsized law firm Bone McAllester Norton in a deal set to take effect Oct. 1, the firms said Wednesday.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Spencer Fane will gain about 40 lawyers from 20-year-old Bone McAllester through the merger and expand its footprint into the Nashville market.

Spencer Fane, which currently has more than 330 lawyers in 19 offices, saw its revenue increase by nearly 17% in 2020 compared to 2019, bringing it from $130.8 million to $152.8 million.

Firm leaders in the Wednesday announcement highlighted geography and cultural fit as factors in the decision to join forces.

"While our firms certainly share strengths in terms of legal practice, the excitement about our combination stems from a mutual realization that our firms are aligned culturally around a similar set of core values," Pat Whalen, chair of Spencer Fane, said in a statement. He also noted Bone McAllester's "exceptional reputation in the rapidly growing Nashville market."

Charles Robert Bone, president and CEO of Bone McAllester, said in a statement the firm "felt there was something decidedly different about Spencer Fane."

"Ultimately, being a part of their platform will enable us to expand and continue to attract first-rate attorneys, better serve current and future clients, and strengthen our commitment to the Nashville community."

The combination is the latest law firm tie-up announced this year. Holland & Knight's merger with Thompson & Knight took effect earlier this month. In June, Thompson Coburn revealed a combination with New York boutique law firm Hahn & Hessen, and Crowell & Moring disclosed its plan to scoop up Brinks Gilson & Lione.

Read more:

Pandemic's profits paradox didn't just benefit the biggest law firms

Holland & Knight tie-up may usher in 'the next wave' of Big Law mergers