Split U.S. appeals court rejects Biogen bid to revive MS drug patent dispute

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday rejected a request by Biogen Inc to reconsider a decision knocking out part of a key patent for Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

Seven judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit voted to let the decision for generic drugmaker Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc stand, though three dissented and said the ruling creates confusion about patent eligibility.

Mylan had convinceda three-judge Federal Circuit panel in November that the relevant parts of Biogen's patent were not described clearly enough.

The next step for Biogen if it wants to contest the court's findings is to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Biogen and its attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tecfidera is Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen's best-selling drug, but Biogen's revenues from it and related drug Vumerity dropped to $2.3 billion in 2021 from over $3.9 billion in 2020 because of generic competition, according to a company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Biogen sued Mylan, now part of Viatris Inc, in West Virginia in 2017, alleging Mylan's proposed generic of Tecfidera would infringe its patents.

District Judge Irene Keeley found in 2020 that part of a key Biogen patent was invalid, which helped clear the way for Mylan to launch its generic.

A Federal Circuit panel affirmed Keeley's decision last year in a 2-1 ruling. Circuit Judge Jimmie Reyna said in November that the description's "single passing reference" to using a particular dosage of Tecfidera to treat MS was not enough to inform a skilled person that the dose would work effectively.

The full Federal Circuit denied Biogen's bid for a rehearing without comment on Wednesday. In a dissent, Circuit Judge Alan Lourie, joined by Chief Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore and Circuit Judge Pauline Newman, said the decision went against precedent that dated back to 1853.

Lourie said the relevant parts of the patent relate to a way to treat a specific disease with a specific dose of specific compounds, which is "precisely" what the patent's full written description discloses.

A Viatris spokesperson said the company was pleased with the decision.

The case is Biogen International GmbH v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1933.

For Biogen: William Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

For Mylan: Nathan Kelley of Perkins Coie

