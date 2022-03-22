Sprint, Charter Communications settle patent, trade-secrets disputes

The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp at a store in San Marcos, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Cable giant Charter Communications Inc and T-Mobile's Sprint Communications Co have agreed to settle a wide-ranging intellectual property dispute over the alleged misuse of each other's technology, according to court filings.

The companies asked federal courts Monday and Tuesday to dismiss the cases, citing the agreement. Details of the settlement were not immediately available.

Charter declined to comment, and Sprint and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sprint sued Charter's Time Warner Cable in Kansas in 2011, and won more than $140 million in 2017 after a jury found Time Warner infringed patents involving Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which relates to relaying calls over the internet.

A Charter subsidiary sued Sprint in Delaware in 2016, alleging Sprint's LTE wireless technology infringed a telecommunications patent. A Delaware judge ruled against Sprint earlier this month on its request to end that case before trial.

The subsidiary sued T-Mobile in West Texas in 2020 for infringing the same patent, in a case that is also resolved by the settlement.

Sprint fired back with Delaware lawsuits of its own in 2017 and 2018, arguing features of Charter's Spectrum television, internet, and telephone services infringe patents related to technology for wireless phone-call processing and on-demand streaming video.

The Delaware court ruled for Charter in one of those cases in January, finding Charter's "Send-to-TV" technology for controlling streaming video with a smartphone does not infringe Sprint patents.

The companies told the court on Monday that they had settled the three cases, and they were dismissed on Tuesday.

Charter filed a separate lawsuit against Sprint in Kansas in 2020, alleging Sprint stole its VoIP trade secrets. A joint Tuesday filing asked the Kansas City court to dismiss that case as well.

The cases are TC Technology LLC v. Sprint Corp, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:16-cv-00153; TC Technology LLC v. T-Mobile USA Inc, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:20-cv-00899; Sprint Communications Co v. Charter Communications Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, Nos. 1:17-cv-01734 and 1:18-cv-02033; Sprint Communications Co v. Charter Communications Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, No. 2:20-cv-02161.

For Sprint: Trent Webb and Robert Reckers of Shook, Hardy & Bacon; Josh Krevitt and Wayne Barsky of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; and Stephen Kraftschik of Polsinelli

For Charter: David Benyacar of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer; Charles Verhoeven and Deepa Acharya of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; Kelly Farnan of Richards, Layton & Finger; and Scott Nehrbass of Foulston Siefkin

