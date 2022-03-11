Squire Patton Boggs adds energy dealmaker from Dentons in London
- Summary
- Law firms
- Chris Thomson joins Squire Patton Boggs' corporate practice in London
- Thomson's work involves emerging energy markets, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, according to the firm
March 11 (Reuters) - Squire Patton Boggs has expanded its M&A team in London with the addition of an energy-focused deal lawyer from Dentons.
Christopher Thomson joins the 1,500-lawyer firm as a partner in its global corporate practice.
A partner at Dentons since 2018, Thomson advises clients on corporate and asset-based transactions with an expertise in emerging markets including Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Eastern Europe, according to a statement by Squire Patton Boggs.
Global co-head of the Cleveland-founded firm’s energy and natural resources group, Trevor Ingle, said Thomson’s track record complements the firm’s international upstream energy practice, “at a time when we are experiencing ever increasing volumes of activity in that sector.”
Upstream deal value rose 70% to $138 billion in 2021, led by the shedding of fossil fuel assets by large international energy companies, according to a recent report by accounting firm Deloitte.
The report has a cautious outlook for 2022 considering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Omicron-induced supply chain disruptions.
Thomson is Squire Patton Boggs’ fifth partner appointment in London in the past 18 months with Africa energy and projects experience, according to the firm.
A Dentons spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thomson’s departure.
