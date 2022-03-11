Squire Patton Boggs adds energy dealmaker from Dentons in London

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Squire Patton Boggs in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Chris Thomson joins Squire Patton Boggs' corporate practice in London

Thomson's work involves emerging energy markets, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, according to the firm

March 11 (Reuters) - Squire Patton Boggs has expanded its M&A team in London with the addition of an energy-focused deal lawyer from Dentons.

Christopher Thomson joins the 1,500-lawyer firm as a partner in its global corporate practice.

A partner at Dentons since 2018, Thomson advises clients on corporate and asset-based transactions with an expertise in emerging markets including Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Eastern Europe, according to a statement by Squire Patton Boggs.

Global co-head of the Cleveland-founded firm’s energy and natural resources group, Trevor Ingle, said Thomson’s track record complements the firm’s international upstream energy practice, “at a time when we are experiencing ever increasing volumes of activity in that sector.”

Upstream deal value rose 70% to $138 billion in 2021, led by the shedding of fossil fuel assets by large international energy companies, according to a recent report by accounting firm Deloitte.

The report has a cautious outlook for 2022 considering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Omicron-induced supply chain disruptions.

Thomson is Squire Patton Boggs’ fifth partner appointment in London in the past 18 months with Africa energy and projects experience, according to the firm.

A Dentons spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thomson’s departure.

