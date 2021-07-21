Starwood Capital confirms raising Monmouth Real Estate bid to $1.92 bln

A picture illustration shows U.S. 100-dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Companies Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp See all

Equity Commonwealth See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group on Wednesday confirmed it sweetened its buyout bid for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR.N) to $1.92 billion.

Starwood raised its bid for Monmouth to $19.51 per share, representing an upside of about 1% to the stock's last close.

Monmouth said last week it had received an unsolicited acquisition proposal from "a large private investment firm" for $19.51 per share. Starwood had previously offered the company $18.70 apiece.

The firm also said the consideration included a termination fee of $0.63 per share owed to Equity Commonwealth (EQC.N), which had planned to acquire Monmouth for $1.91 billion in stock.

Monmouth, whose shares are up 2.1% in premarket trade, could not be immediately reached for a comment.