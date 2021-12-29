State courts poised to answer key labor questions in new year

A worker sits at his desk in an office building in Washington, U.S., August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Summary

Summary Law firms California law requiring gender diversity on corporate boards among the issues for that state's court in 2022

Oregon court to weigh Amazon.com workers' latest wage and hour claims The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Dec 29 (Reuters) - State courts are grappling with a host of pressing legal issues for employers and workers, with key rulings expected in 2022 on biometric privacy, franchising and wage-and-hour law that could reshape those areas of labor litigation.

Here is a look at some of the cases that are likely to have the biggest impact on the employment law landscape.

MASSACHUSETTS: FRANCHISING

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A ruling is expected soon from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in a case involving 7-Eleven Inc could spur a spate of lawsuits claiming companies' franchisees are actually their employees. The court heard oral arguments on Dec. 8 over whether the state's test for determining whether workers are employees or independent contractors applies to franchisees.

If business groups that have weighed in on the case are right, the future of the franchise model in Massachusetts could be at stake. A group of 7-Eleven franchise operators claim the company exerted so much control over their stores that they were effectively managers rather than owners and must be paid the minimum wage and overtime and reimbursed for expenses.

The case came to the state court on certified questions from the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is reviewing a judge's dismissal of the lawsuit. The judge said Massachusetts' test for determining worker classification is preempted by federal franchising regulations.

The case is Patel v. 7-Eleven Inc, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, No. SJC-13166. For the plaintiffs: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan. For 7-Eleven: Norman Leon of DLA Piper.

CALIFORNIA: DIVERSITY ON BOARDS

A California law requiring publicly-held companies based in the state to have up to three women on their boards could be on the chopping block in the coming year. A state judge earlier this month wrapped up a trial in a lawsuit by three taxpayers who claim the 2019 law amounts to sex discrimination.

The state attorney general's office has defended the law as necessary to address a historic lack of women on corporate boards. The law applies to about 625 companies, and roughly 300 have already come into compliance.

The diversity mandate fully takes effect at the end of 2021, and the state is poised to begin fining non-compliant businesses if the law survives the legal challenge and any appeals. Penalties can reach up to $300,000 per violation.

The case is Crest v. Padilla, California Superior Court, County of Los Angeles, No. 19STCV27561. For Crest: Robert Patrick Sticht of Judicial Watch. For the state: Lara Haddad of the California Attorney General's office.

ILLINOIS: KEY ISSUES UNDER PRIVACY LAW

Two cases at the Illinois Supreme Court have the potential to rein in the growing number of lawsuits alleging violations of a unique state law protecting workers' fingerprints and other biometric data.

In a long-pending appeal, the court has been asked to decide whether Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is preempted by the state's workers' compensation regime. Nursing home operator Symphony Bronzeville Park LLC says that because workers' comp covers all work-related injuries, it extends to those caused by BIPA violations.

The 7th Circuit earlier this month asked the state court to weigh in on another fundamental question: Do BIPA claims accrue only at the first violation, or for each subsequent violation? Since many employers use biometric data every day, including for timekeeping, the answer could determine whether many BIPA lawsuits are ever filed in the first place.

The cases are McDonald v. Symphony Bronzeville Park LLC, Illinois Supreme Court, No. 126511 and Cothron v. White Castle System Inc, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3202. For the McDonald plaintiffs: Ryan Andrews and J. Eli Wade-Scott of Edelson. For Symphony Bronzeville: Richard McArdle and Alexandra Davidson of Seyfarth Shaw. For Cothron: James Zouras of Stephan Zouras. For White Castle: Melissa Siebert of Shook Hardy & Bacon.

OREGON: PAY FOR SECURITY CHECKS

The Oregon Supreme Court is set to become the latest court to decide whether Amazon.com Inc. must pay warehouse workers for the several minutes they spend going through security screenings at the end of their shifts. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Dec. 15 certified questions to the state court on the issue, which could be costly for retailers, manufacturers, and warehouse operators.

The U.S. Supreme Court in a 2014 case said post-shift screenings were incidental to Amazon workers' job duties, so the company did not have to pay for that time under federal law. But many state wage laws are more broad, and courts have found Amazon liable under the laws of Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona.

The case is Buero v. Amazon.com Services Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35633. For the plaintiffs: David Schuck of Schuck Law. For Amazon: Michael Kenneally of Morgan Lewis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.