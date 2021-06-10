State Street judge says she’s no ‘rubber stamp,’ wants to know monitor’s findings

The logo and trading symbol of financial services company State Street. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. District Judge Saris says "bottom line" findings of the financial services firm's monitor must be filed with court

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday ordered the eventual findings of a compliance monitor appointed under a deferred prosecution agreement with State Street Corp to be filed with the court, saying she would not “rubber stamp” the U.S. Justice Department deal with the bank without it.

U.S. District Judge Patti Saris in Boston issued that decision during a hearing concerning State Street's agreement last month to pay $115 million to resolve charges that the bank defrauded customers by secretly overcharging them for back-office expenses.

Under the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement, the bank agreed to continue to cooperate with the government's ongoing investigations into its employees, enhance its compliance program, and retain an corporate compliance monitor.

The monitor, which is expected to be Marty Murphy of Foley Hoag, would eventually draft a report detailing whether the bank's compliance program is effective. Should the bank comply with the agreement's terms, charges would be dismissed in two years.

Such arrangements are typical when the DOJ enters into deferred prosecution agreements with corporations, and the reports the monitors provide the DOJ rarely are made public.

But Saris expressed concern about being asked to dismiss the case without having the monitor's findings provided to the court first, saying that "the court wants to be able to be comfortable."

"Well, the thing that bugs me a little, just saying, am I just sort of like a rubber-stamp?" she asked, according to a transcript.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O'Connell said he was not asking her to be a "rubber stamp." He said reports by corporate compliance monitors typically are not filed with the court because of the confidential information they would contain.

"But where's the public scrutiny of all this if you don't at least get the monitor's report?" Saris asked.

William Paine, a lawyer for the bank at WilmerHale, said "for better or worse, this is the way deferred prosecution agreements typically get processed."

But Saris said that "once you involve me, I'm going to want to know" the monitor's conclusions when the DOJ moves to dismiss the case. She ordered Murphy's bottom-line findings to be filed with the court at that time.

"You're asking for the blessing of the court at the end of the day in two years," she said. "And so you've got to give me something."

State Street and the Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The hearing followed several prior high-profile instances in recent years of federal judges expressing discomfort with a government settlement with a corporation and the expectations that they approve the accords as given.

Former U.S. District Judge John Gleeson in Brooklyn in 2016 ordered a monitor's report discussing HSBC Holdings Plc's progress in improving its controls against money laundering as part of its $1.9 billion pact with the DOJ. But a federal appeals court later reversed him.

The DOJ's accord with State Street followed $94.3 million of related civil settlements in June 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

The case is U.S. v. State Street Corp, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 21-10153.

For the United States: Justin O'Connell

For State Street: William Paine and Robert Keefe of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr