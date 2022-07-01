Stock-loan case against Goldman, other banks takes step toward class certification

Summary

Summary Law firms Pension funds allege "group boycott" of startup platforms in stock loan market

Manhattan federal judge in 2018 declined to dismiss case

Credit Suisse in February first to settle, for $81 million

(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday recommended the certification of a class of investors who have alleged Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and other large banks conspired to curb competition in the U.S. stock loan market.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave said the plaintiffs, several pension funds including Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System and Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association, met certain legal requirements to proceed as a class in antitrust litigation that began in 2017 over the nearly $2 trillion stock lending market.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla will weigh the report before ruling on whether a class will be certified.

Cave recommended the appointment of U.S. law firms Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to serve as co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs. The defendant banks can file objections to Cave's report with Failla within 14 days.

"The court finds that plaintiffs have shown that, at a minimum, the question whether defendants engaged in an antitrust conspiracy that caused class-wide impact and damages is a question" common to the class, Cave wrote in her 71-page report.

Lawyers for Goldman at law firms Winston & Strawn and Sullivan & Cromwell and for JPMorgan at Covington & Burling on Friday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Representatives from defendant banks either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The banks opposed class certification and they have denied liability.

Class attorneys Michael Eisenkraft of Cohen Milstein and Daniel Brockett at Quinn Emanuel said in a statement on Friday "we're pleased with Judge Cave's ruling on class certification and look forward to continued litigation against the banks to maximize recoveries for the benefit of class members."

The plaintiffs allege the banks profit from stock-lending market inefficiencies and have resisted efforts to introduce certain technological platforms. Failla in September 2018 declined to dismiss the lawsuit, which claimed a group of major banks agreed to a "group boycott" of startup platforms in order to keep the stock loan market "in the stone age."

Failla preliminarily approved the investor plaintiffs' settlement agreement in February with Credit Suisse Group AG. The bank, becoming the first to settle, agreed to pay $81 million and also to cooperate with the plaintiffs.

Credit Suisse in a statement disputed the merits of the claims but said "we are pleased to resolve the litigation."

The case is Iowa Public Employees Retirement System et al v. Bank of America Corp et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:17-cv-06221-KPF-SLC.

