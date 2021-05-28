StockX users urge 6th Circ to reverse order forcing arbitration of data breach claims

A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

Law firms Sheppard Mullin Richter Hampton See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs who sued e-commerce platform StockX after a 2019 data breach are urging a federal appeals court to reverse a lower court's order that compelled arbitration of the claims.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should reverse and remand the case for several reasons, the plaintiffs said in their Wednesday opening brief, including because the "infancy doctrine" protects minor children from being forced to arbitrate claims if they disaffirm contractual agreements.

The Michigan district court in its December 2020 decision was wrong to compel the plaintiffs to submit the dispute to an arbitrator because the infancy doctrine invalidates Detroit-based StockX's terms of service, arbitration agreement and delegation clause, the plaintiffs, represented by the Miller Law Firm and Foulson Siefkin, said in the brief. Two of the eight named plaintiffs are minors, who said they disaffirmed and have shown they do not want to be bound by the agreements with the company.

Kari Rollins of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, a lawyer who represents StockX Inc and StockX LLC, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

StockX is an online marketplace that allows users to buy and sell luxury sneakers, streetwear and other items. The plaintiffs in the case all created StockX accounts, which the company says prompt users to accept its terms of service. An October 2018 change to the terms included an arbitration agreement and a clause delegating arbitrability questions to an arbitrator, according to the brief. In addition to the infancy doctrine argument, the plaintiffs also argue the district court was wrong in finding several of the plaintiffs agreed to the October 2018 terms.

The claims stem from a May 2019 data breach that affected about 6.8 million StockX users after a hacker obtained information from their accounts and posted data for sale on the "Dark Web." The plaintiffs alleged in a consolidated class action complaint that the company failed to protect their personal information from a breach and made misleading and deceptive communications after the incident.

The case is I.C., a Minor through parent, et al v. StockX, LLC, et al, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1089.

For the plaintiffs: Powell Miller of the Miller Law Firm

For StockX: Kari Rollins of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton