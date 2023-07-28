Students can use AI on applications, Arizona State law school says

July 28 (Reuters) - A week after The University of Michigan Law School banned the use of popular artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT on student applications, at least one school is going in the other direction.

The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University said on Thursday that prospective students are explicitly allowed to use generative artificial intelligence tools to help draft their applications.

Applicants will need to certify that they used generative AI and that the information submitted is truthful, according to a Arizona State law school spokesperson, who also said the school has long asked applicants to certify if they use a professional consultant.

The Phoenix-based law school wanted prospective students to know that AI is acceptable ahead the next admissions cycle opening up on August 10, said Arizona State law school dean Stacy Leeds.

"This is just one more of the tools that is in their toolbox when they think about how to present their admissions package" Leeds said Friday. Lawyers and law students are already using AI, she said.

Leeds said some applicants pay consultants or get help from personal statements found online. Generative AI is widely available regardless of an applicant's economic situation, the law school said in its announcement.

The new policy is limited to prospective students, Leeds said, and the law school is still in the process of creating rules for using AI for coursework and in the classroom.

The University of California, Berkeley School of Law was the first to adopt a formal policy in April on the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom. The policy allows students to use AI technology in certain circumstances, and not on exams or to compose written assignments.

Michigan Law School's policy on AI in admissions explicitly bans prospective students from using ChatGPT and similar tools. The revised Michigan law school application requires applicants to certify that they followed the prohibition, with any false certification risking revocation of admission or expulsion.

There will likely be a split among law schools on whether to prohibit or permit use of AI, said law school admissions consultant Mike Spivey. Some schools may restrict its use only on certain components, like on personal statements and essays, he said.

Leeds said Arizona State law school will have educational videos for prospective students about permissible uses and possible pitfalls.

"They are not going to be able to use AI to generate false information,” she said. Students still need to "communicate their own life."

Reporting by Sara Merken

