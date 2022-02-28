Sullivan & Cromwell, Simpson Thacher guide TD Bank's First Horizon acquisition

A Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank Group looked to Simpson Thacher & Bartlett for counsel on its $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon Corp, which tapped Sullivan & Cromwell as its legal advisor.

TD, Canada's second largest bank by market value, said on Monday that it would buy First Horizon, expanding its scope in the Southeastern U.S.

The deal will make TD the sixth largest bank in the U.S. It is the bank's largest acquisition ever, according to Barclays analyst John Aiken.

New York-based partners Rodgin Cohen, Mitchell Eitel and Stephen Salley led the Sullivan & Cromwell team, a firm statement said.

Cohen, a veteran Wall Street lawyer and senior chair at Sullivan & Cromwell, also represented First Bank on its acquisition of IBERIABANK Corp in 2020 and Capital Bank Financial Corp in 2017.

Cohen played a major role in orchestrating key bank mergers and bail outs during the financial crisis of the mid 2000s.

New York-based M&A partners Lee Meyerson and Ravi Purushotham led the Simpson Thacher team for TD Bank. Both attorneys worked on TD Bank's $26 billion sale of TD Ameritrade to Charles Schwab Corp in 2019.

