Sullivan & Cromwell, Wachtell guide Columbia-Umpqua bank union

Signage is seen outside the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Sullivan & Cromwell and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz have snagged the lead legal roles advising on Columbia Banking System Inc's agreement to acquire rival Umpqua Holdings Corp in a $5.1 billion all-stock deal.

The parent companies for Columbia State Bank and Umpqua Bank said on Tuesday that they’d inked the deal about three months after President Joe Biden signed an executive order asking competition enforcers to give bank combinations a closer look.

Tacoma, Washington-based Columbia has turned to repeat advisor Sullivan & Cromwell for guidance on the merger.

The firm’s team includes corporate partners Patrick Brown and Mark Menting, executive compensation partner Heather Coleman, intellectual property partner Nader Mousavi, tax partner David Spitzer and antitrust partner Joseph Matelis.

Brown and Menting previously led the attorneys who worked on the company’s 2017 union with Pacific Continental Corp, according to a firm press release.

Umpqua has tapped a team from Wachtell Lipton, which advised the Portland, Oregon-headquartered business on its roughly $2 billion merger with Sterling Financial Corp in 2014, a press release showed.

The Wachtell lineup is led by corporate partner Edward Herlihy and executive compensation and benefits partner Jeannemarie O’Brien. The team also includes bank regulatory partner Richard Kim, counsel Amanda Allexon, finance partner Gregory Pessin and tax partner Joshua Holmes. O’Brien also contributed to the 2014 transaction.

The Columbia State-Umpqua bank merger is expected to wrap up in mid-2022.

Columbia’s financial advisor is Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc, while Umpqua’s is J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

The combined banking company will operate locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.

