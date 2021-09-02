Sullivan & Cromwell, Wachtell steer Baxter's $10.5 bln Hill-Rom buy

The logo for the Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz law firm at their office in New York, U.S. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Companies Law firms Sullivan & Cromwell counsels Baxter

Wachtell Lipton represents Hill-Rom

(Reuters) - Sullivan & Cromwell and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are crafting medical technology company Baxter International Inc’s plans to purchase competitor Hill-Rom Holdings Inc for roughly $10.5 billion in cash.

The deal, announced on Thursday, will add smart hospital beds to Baxter’s existing patient monitoring and diagnostic product offerings.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter is working with Sullivan & Cromwell on the deal. The firm’s team includes mergers and acquisitions partners Francis Aquila and Melissa Sawyer.

Hill-Rom has paired with a Wachtell Lipton team led by corporate partners Adam Emmerich, Sabastian Niles and Mark Stagliano.

Hill-Rom, headquartered in Chicago, makes most of its revenue from patient support systems, which include smart hospital beds equipped with sensors to monitor patients’ vital signs.

Baxter’s acquisition of Hill-Rom is set to close by early 2022.

Baxter’s financial advisers are Perella Weinberg Partners, J.P. Morgan and Citi; Hill-Rom's are Goldman, Sachs & Co and BofA Securities.

The transaction follows several other mergers and acquisitions in the medical technology space that have added to law firms’ revenues.

Last month, medical device maker Medtronic plc said that it had agreed to snap up ear, nose and throat-focused Intersect ENT in a deal valuing the company at roughly $1.1 billion, including debt. Ropes & Gray is advising Medtronic on the acquisition, with Cooley guiding Intersect.

Earlier this year, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, said it was buying contract researcher for PPD Inc for $17.4 billion. Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer are supporting Thermo Fisher, while Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett work with PPD.

