Supernus sues Zydus again over generic Trokendi XR migraine, seizure drug

Zydus allegedly infringed patents with proposed Trokendi generic

Parties settled earlier patent dispute in 2017

(Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals sued Indian generic drugmaker Zydus Cadila and its U.S. subsidiary in Manhattan federal court on Friday for allegedly infringing 10 patents with its proposed generic of Supernus' top-selling drug for migraines and seizures.

The companies had settled earlier patent litigation over a proposed generic of Trokendi XR in 2017, and Supernus said the Friday lawsuit was triggered by Zydus' new Abbreviated New Drug Application for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its generic.

The complaint said the parties' settlement doesn't allow Zydus to launch its generic until 2023. Supernus asked the court to bar Zydus from making or selling the generic before its patents expire, and the longest-lasting Supernus patent at issue expires in 2029.

Supernus and its attorneys Edgar Haug, Nicholas Giove, and Richard Kurz of Haug Partners didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Zydus USA, a New Jersey-based subsidiary of Zydus Cadila.

Trokendi XR is Rockville, Maryland-based Supernus' highest-selling drug, earning it nearly $320 million last fiscal year and making up over half of its total sales, according to a press release.

An ANDA asserts that the relevant drug patents are invalid or would not be infringed by the generic, and opens the applicant to infringement claims from the patent owner. The complaint said Zydus told the FDA in August that Supernus' Trokendi XR patents are invalid, but their agreement explicitly prohibits Zydus from challenging the validity of most of the patents.

The case is Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-07795.

For Supernus: Edgar Haug, Nicholas Giove, and Richard Kurz of Haug Partners.

