Tax penalties aren't fraudulent transfers in bankruptcy: appeals court

(Reuters) - The Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday fended off a bankrupt North Carolina non-profit's attempt to recoup tax penalties it had previously paid to the agency.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Yahweh Center Inc, which provided support services to at-risk children, could not recover $180,000 in tax penalties as part of its Chapter 11 case because they don't fall under the laws governing fraudulent transfers in bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy law allows debtors to claw back certain payments made by a person or entity before a bankruptcy filing as so-called fraudulent transfers if it did not receive "reasonably equivalent value" in exchange.

Richard Cook, the bankruptcy trustee for Yahweh Center, argued that the penalty payments the organization made to the IRS over several years should be voided under bankruptcy and North Carolina law because the center did not receive “reasonably equivalent value” in exchange. He attempted to recover the payments to distribute to creditors, including former employees, saying that Congress has not exempted the IRS from fraudulent transfer laws and that the U.S. Supreme Court has deemed tax penalties harmful to creditors.

The IRS argued that fraudulent transfer statutes were not intended to allow debtors to get out of tax penalties.

A three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit affirmed two lower court rulings agreeing with the IRS.

In Tuesday's decision, penned by Circuit Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum, the panel held that fraudulent transfer laws do not apply to tax penalties because they don’t involve any voluntary exchange between a debtor and a creditor.

The law suggests that an "oral or written agreement must take place" for the laws to apply, the panel said.

“Applying the fraudulent transfer provisions to tax penalties would be cramming a square peg into a round hole,” Quattlebaum wrote. He was joined in the decision by Circuit Judges Steven Agee and Stephanie Thacker.

The panel cited a 2012 decision out of the 6th Circuit that made similar findings.

Cook said on Tuesday that the court's decision is disappointing and that it prevents former workers owed $200,000 in back wages from collecting any further recoveries.

“Maybe Congress can inform the courts and public as to whether tax penalties were meant to be avoided in bankruptcy cases through future legislation,” he said.

A spokesperson for the IRS said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The case is Cook v United States, U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1685.

For Yahweh: Richard P. Cook

For the U.S.: Rachel Ida Wollitzer of the Department of Justice

