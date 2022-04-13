Tesla, GM, Ford supplier beats display patent claims in Delaware trial

Apple's Stephen Chick displays the CarPlay program at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Microchip said Aptiv's competing tech cost it millions in lost profits

Had asked for over $80 million in damages for alleged infringement The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A Delaware jury on Wednesday rejected claims that technology made by Aptiv PLC for connecting Apple iPhones to automobile entertainment systems violates patents owned by Microchip Technology Inc.

Aptiv's Dual Role Hub did not infringe any part of a Microchip patent related to its integrated circuits used in competing entertainment systems, the jury said.

Dublin, Ireland-based Aptiv supplies parts for Tesla, General Motors, Ford, Chrysler and Volkswagen cars. Chandler, Arizona-based Microchip said it had lost tens of millions from Aptiv's sales of the Dual Role Hub.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Microchip had planned to ask for up to $87.2 million for Aptiv's alleged infringement of two of its patents, according to a court order from last week, though only one of the patents remained for the jury to consider at trial.

Aptiv's attorney Daralyn Durie of Durie Tangri said she and the company were "delighted" by the verdict. Microchip and its attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The jury did not side with Aptiv on its argument that Microchip's patent was invalid.

Microchip first sued Aptiv over the technology in 2017.

U.S. District Judge Joshua Wolson of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania presided over the case.

The case is Microchip Technology Inc v. Aptiv Services US LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:17-cv-01194.

For Microchip Tech: Bruce Slayden of Slayden Grubert Beard, John Shaw of Shaw Keller

For Aptiv: Daralyn Durie of Durie Tangri, Phil Rovner of Potter Anderson & Corroon

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.