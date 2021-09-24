These law firms are guiding Partner Group's Milestone stake buy

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Three law firms are working on investment firm Partners Group’s purchase of a stake in Milestone Equipment Holdings that will see it control the transportation equipment company alongside private equity firm Barings.

Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins and McGuireWoods are supporting the deal, announced on Friday.

Partners Group has turned to repeat adviser Latham. The firm also recently guided Partners Group on its acquisition of women's health care provider Axia Women's Health, according to a May press release.

Barings, which led a recapitalization that valued Milestone above $1.3 billion, has teamed up with Kirkland. Baring’s financial adviser is PJT Partners.

McGuireWoods is counseling Milestone.

