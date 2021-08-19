Three firms arrange Goldman’s nearly $2-bln buy of Dutch asset manager

The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary Law firms Sullivan & Cromwell, Freshfields advise repeat client Goldman Sachs

(Reuters) - Sullivan & Cromwell, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Dutch firm De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek are guiding Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC's deal to buy Dutch asset management firm NN Investment Partners for roughly 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion).

Goldman Sachs announced on Thursday it was purchasing the asset manager from The Hague-headquartered financial services company NN Group. The deal marks Goldman Sach’s largest acquisition since David Solomon became CEO in 2018.

The U.S. financial services company is working with repeat advisers Sullivan & Cromwell and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Sullivan & Cromwell has often represented Goldman Sachs in its work as a financial adviser or underwriter on other deals, including a Goldman Sachs-backed special purpose acquisition company’s plans to merge with radiation detection enterprise Mirion Technologies Inc.

In June, the firm advised the company’s asset management arm on the roughly $1 billion sale of marine electronics company Navico, according to a firm press release.

A Freshfields team led by corporate mergers and acquisitions partners Ethan Klingsberg, Alexander Doorman, Sundeep Kapila is also counseling Goldman Sachs on the NN Investment Partners deal.

Freshfields recently advised Goldman Sachs on its acquisition of real estate manager Oikos Group through Goldman Sach’s West Street Capital Partners VIII fund, according to a March press release.

The NN Group has turned to a De Brauw team including private equity partner Kees Groffen; M&A partners Arne Grimme and Peter Lawley; regulatory counsel Eva Schram; employment and employee benefits partner Barbara Kloppert; and tax partner Wiebe Dijkstra.

De Brauw has guided NN Group on several transactions, including its acquisition of MetLife’s Polish and Greek insurance businesses for a total of 584 million euros, according to a June press release by the firm.

Goldman Sach’s acquisition of NN Investment Partners is set to close by the end of 2022’s first quarter.

Goldman Sachs is acting as its own financial adviser on the deal, while NN Group has tapped J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

