Three firms take charge of Walgreens' $5.2 bln VillageMD deal

(Reuters) - Three law firms, including Sidley Austin and Latham & Watkins, are guiding Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s deal to invest $5.2 billion in VillageMD.

Walgreens and VillageMD announced the transaction on Thursday. The new business unit will provide pharmacy and primary care services, and Walgreens will increase its stake in the primary care services provider to roughly 63%.

Walgreens has turned to repeat advisors Sidley Austin and Weil, Gotshal & Manges for guidance on the investment. Sidley is serving as lead legal advisor.

The Sidley team include M&A partner Chris Abbinante, tax partner Scott Pollock, employee benefits and executive compensation partner Matt Johnson as well as privacy and cybersecurity partner Colleen Theresa Brown.

Abbinante, Pollock and Brown previously contributed to Walgreens’ $1 billion investment in VillageMD, according to a June 2020 firm press release.

Weil has also been a familiar face on Walgreens’ transactions, including the company’s acquisition of 185 Fred’s Inc. Pharmacies' assets and the roughly $5.18 billion purchase of Rite Aid Corp stores and distribution centers, the firm’s site shows. Weil served as antitrust counsel on those deals.

VillageMD is working with Latham, which advised the company on its 2020 partnership with Walgreens.

The Latham attorneys are led by corporate partners Nathan Ajiashvili, John Giouroukakis and Dan Hoffman. Other members of the advising team include tax partners Jocelyn Noll and Andrea Ramezan-Jackson; and benefits and compensation partner David Della Rocca.

Ajiashvili and Hoffman also led the team that worked on the 2020 partnership deal.

