Three law firms guide Spotify’s purchase of podcast tech companies

(Reuters) - Spotify Inc has tapped repeat adviser Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom to assist on its acquisitions of two podcast tech companies, which were advised by Goodwin Procter and fashion-and media-focused boutique New York firm Hand Baldachin & Associates, respectively.

Stockholm-based Spotify said on Wednesday that it had scooped up Podsights and Chartable, which provide user engagement information for podcast publishers and advertisers. The audio streaming giant has been investing heavily in podcasts.

Skadden mergers and acquisitions partners Howard Ellin and Christopher Barlow; intellectual property and technology partner Stuart Levi; labor and employment partner David Schwartz; and executive compensation and benefits partner Joseph Penko are among the attorneys advising Spotify on the transactions, the firm said in a statement.

Ellin, Barlow and Levi previously guided Spotify on its November acquisition of Ohio-based Findaway, a technology company that helps publishers and libraries offer digital audiobooks, according to a 2021 firm statement.

Skadden said last year that the trio also worked on Spotify’s June acquisition of Podz, whose technology aims to help listeners find new podcasts.

Chartable has turned to Goodwin corporate partner Andrew Sparks; tax partner Ora Grinberg; executive compensation partner Cisco Palao-Ricketts; and employment counsel Britt Hamilton.

Hand Baldachin & Associates did not immediately respond to a request for the names of its attorneys advising Podsights.

Spotify’s latest podcast-focused acquisitions come as the company has faced criticism for hosting U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan on its platform.

Artists including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and India Arie recently protested Rogan's spreading of COVID-19 misinformation on his podcast and his use of racist language. Rogan apologized and more than 100 episodes of his show have been removed from the Spotify platform.

