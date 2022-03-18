Three Orrick energy partners jump to UK law firm Osborne Clarke

Summary

March 18 (Reuters) - Three energy- and infrastructure-focused partners are leaving U.S.-founded Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe to join UK firm Osborne Clarke in London, Osborne said Friday.

John Deacon, Dominic O'Brien and Hannah Roscoe will join the firm’s energy and utility sector practice in the coming weeks, and add to its work in the renewables, power management and waste and bioenergy subsectors, Osborne Clarke said in a statement.

O’Brien is the head of Orrick’s London-based banking and finance practice, according to his bio on the firm’s website.

As per Osborne Clarke, O’Brien specializes in energy and infrastructure project finance, including both greenfield financing, in which a company wishes to set up its own facilities, and brownfield financing, when it prefers to purchase or lease existing infrastructure.

Deacon specializes in carbon finance and infrastructure law, with a focus on the renewable sector, Osborne said.

Before joining Orrick, Deacon was co-chair of Hogan Lovells’ renewable energy and climate change team in the UK, according to his LinkedIn bio.

A spokesperson for Osborne Clarke said that energy and utilities is one of the firm's priority sectors.

According to the firm’s website, it added at least three energy and infrastructure partners, one in Bristol, UK, and two in Amsterdam, in January.

A spokesperson for Orrick wished Deacon, O'Brien and Roscoe well on Friday.

