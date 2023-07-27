Tilray Brands aims to bolster beverages portfolio through acquisitions

July 26 (Reuters) - Cannabis company Tilray Brands (TLRY.O) is actively seeking strategic acquisitions in the spirits and beverages industry, its chief executive Irwin Simon told Reuters on Wednesday, as weed firms look to diversify their portfolios.

Plagued by a lack of access to capital - marijuana remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S. - and a thriving illicit market, cannabis firms are turning to beverages to bolster their business.

"I am focused on acquisitions within the beverage industry, which I think is a big business," said Simon, adding that he sees Tilray's beverage alcohol segment growing to a $300-million-plus business in the coming years.

The segment, which includes Sweetwater Brewing Co, Montauk Brewing, Alpine Beer, Breckenridge Distillery and Good Supply Beer brands, saw its net revenue increasing 33% from the previous fiscal year, to $95 million in 2023.

Cannabis firms have seen billions wiped off their market caps since 2018 highs, with Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) raising doubts in June about its ability to continue as a going concern, sending its shares tumbling.

“It's very difficult to raise money, you know, in regards to challenges with debt load today. I think there have to be other bankruptcies and consolidations," Simon said.

Depressed valuations have made cannabis firms ripe targets for acquisitions. Tilray acquired Canadian cannabis company Hexo Corp for $56 million in April.

"We're only going to do opportunistic acquisitions, which ultimately can take out competitors or ultimately improve some of the cost that we can move into our facilities," he said.

Tilray's shares surged 16% in afternoon trade to $1.95, after the company reported a revenue beat and a narrower loss than last year.

Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Pooja Desai

