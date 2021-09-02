Trademark Trial and Appeal Board constitutionally appointed, Fed Circ says

The United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has enough power over the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to avoid its patent counterpart's constitutional issue, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has determined.

In a dispute between German musical-instrument maker Schiedmayer Celesta and Sweet 16 Musical Properties over a "Schiedmayer" piano trademark, U.S. Circuit Judge William Bryson, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel on Wednesday, rejected Sweet 16's attempt to escape a TTAB ruling by challenging its constitutionality.

A PTO spokesperson said in a Thursday email that the office welcomed the decision, which supported its position that TTAB judges were properly appointed.

Schiedmayer CEO Elianne Schiedmayer said in a Thursday email that the company was "very pleased that we won the appeal in all respects."

Sweet 16's retail business Hollywood Piano and its attorney Adam Stephenson of Adam R. Stephenson Ltd didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Germany-based Schiedmayer Celesta sells celestas and glockenspiels, both keyboard instruments, and is the successor to a line of companies that have sold keyboard instruments under the name including pianos for nearly 300 years.

Sweet 16 owns several Hollywood Piano stores in the Los Angeles area that buy "no-name" pianos from China and adds labels to them, including Schiedmayer, that deceive customers into thinking they're produced in "geographical locations that are recognized for their production of quality instruments, most notably Germany," Bryson said. Sweet 16's owner testified that he believed the "Schiedmayer" trademark for pianos had been abandoned.

Sweet 16 bought a federal trademark covering "Schiedmayer" for pianos from another company in 2006. Schiedmayer petitioned the TTAB to cancel the registration in 2015, and the board ruled for Schiedmayer last year, finding Sweet 16's mark falsely suggested a connection with it.

Sweet 16 argued on appeal that, among other things, the TTAB judges who decided the case had been unconstitutionally appointed. It echoed arguments from Arthrex Inc v. Smith & Nephew, Inc, where the Federal Circuit -- and later, the U.S. Supreme Court -- found that PTAB judges were appointed in a way that violates a U.S. Constitution provision intended to ensure accountability for powerful government officials. The Supreme Court resolved the issue in June by giving the PTO director authority to review PTAB decisions.

Bryson, joined by U.S. Circuit Judges Sharon Prost and Kara Stoll, said the TTAB doesn't have the same issue because the Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 "explicitly confirmed the director's authority to review decisions of the TTAB."

And even though the TTAB decided this case before the law was passed, Bryson said earlier trademark laws still gave the PTO director "significantly more supervisory control over administrative trademark judges and their decisions" than their PTAB counterparts.

The panel also rejected Sweet 16's arguments that Schiedmayer's TTAB case was time-barred, that the board shouldn't have heard the case, and that the underlying false-association ruling was flawed.

"The inference is inescapable that Sweet 16 is attempting to take advantage of the reputation of Schiedmayer products by suggesting that its Schiedmayer-branded pianos were made by a Schiedmayer company," Bryson said.

The case is Piano Factory Group Inc v. Schiedmayer Celesta GmbH, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1196.

For Sweet 16: Adam Stephenson of Adam R. Stephenson Ltd, Kevin Hawkes of IPTechLaw

For Schiedmayer: Michael Striker of Delray Beach, Florida

