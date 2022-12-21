Trend or blip? Shareholders sue SPAC sponsors over busted deal breakup fees















(Reuters) - Shareholders of blank-check acquisition company Concord Acquisition Corp sued the SPAC and its private equity promoters on Monday in Delaware Chancery Court for allegedly misappropriating a $20 million breakup fee from Concord’s busted deal to acquire stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial Ltd.

The lawsuit alleges that the $20 million breakup fee is a corporate asset that belongs to Concord shareholders, not to the Atlas Merchant Capital LLC executives who formed the SPAC.

Concord is about to dissolve because the SPAC’s sponsors failed to find a merger partner in the two-year window specified in the company’s charter. Shareholders are entitled, under the SPAC’s terms, to get back their initial $10-per-share investment, plus nominal interest.

Plaintiffs lawyers from Morris Kandinov argued in Monday’s complaint that Concord’s contract with shareholders also requires the SPAC to distribute all of its remaining assets — including the $20 million breakup fee from Circle after the companies’ $9 billion deal cratered earlier this month.

The SPAC, according to the complaint, repeatedly told shareholders in public filings that its sponsors would lose their investment if they failed to make a deal in the two-year time frame. “Unhappy with the reality of that result,” the lawsuit said, “defendants decided to award themselves a ‘consolation prize’ by misappropriating a $20 million break-up fee paid by Circle that rightfully belongs" to the SPAC’s public shareholders.

Atlas Merchant did not respond to my query. I also did not hear back from Alan Annex of Greenberg Traurig, who represented Concord in the Circle deal and counseled Atlas on the SPAC's IPO. Atlas is led by former Barclays Plc CEO Bob Diamond, who is one of the defendants in Monday's lawsuit.

What’s particularly intriguing about the new case is that this is not the first time plaintiffs lawyers from Morris Kandinov have asserted their novel theory about shareholders’ entitlement to the breakup fee from a busted SPAC deal.

Last August, the firm teamed up with Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann on a Chancery Court shareholder suit against FAST Acquisition Corp, which announced plans to dissolve after a failed deal with Houston Rockets owner Fertitta Entertainment Inc. Shareholders asserted that they should receive the $6 million Fertitta had already paid to FAST after the failed merger, as well as another $26 million Fertitta was slated to pay when the SPAC dissolved.

FAST, as I’ll explain, has said in a court filing that plaintiffs’ interpretation of the SPAC’s charter is wrong and that shareholders are not contractually entitled to the breakup fee. The SPAC did agree to hold off on distributing leftover money until the Chancery Court decides who should get it.

Bernstein Litowitz and Morris Kandinov are scheduled to file an amended complaint in the FAST case this week.

But meanwhile, in light of the journalism maxim that three examples make a trend, I reached out to shareholder lawyers who brought the FAST and Concord cases. After all, there were at least a half-dozen busted SPAC deals in the second half of 2022. Are we about to see a new wave of SPAC litigation?

Probably not, according to Gregory Varallo of Bernstein Litowitz and Aaron Morris of Morris Kandinov. “I think that this is a blip, not a trend,” Varallo told me by email. “You are only going to see this a handful of times, as busted SPAC deals wind down and irresponsible fiduciaries make a ‘grab’ for the money.” (Again, FAST’s lawyers at White & Case and Richards, Layton & Finger, who did not respond to my email query, have said there was no money grab.)

Morris said his firm is investigating at least one other potential lawsuit over the distribution of a breakup fee from a busted SPAC deal, but that’s the only other case on the immediate horizon.

“These are an interesting development at the tail end of SPAC mania,” Morris said. “We’re not going to be doing this for the next five or 10 years.”

Morris said that although shareholders’ entitlement to breakup fees has not previously been litigated in the context of a SPAC, it is well established that a busted merger fee belongs to the corporation. “Delaware courts are not going to have to break new ground,” Morris said, noting that shareholders are asserting that SPAC sponsors breached fiduciary duties as well as contractual obligations.

There is, however, a significant difference between SPACs and ordinary corporations. By definition, SPACs dissolve if they haven’t made an acquisition in their allotted time frame. FAST’s lawyers said in their brief opposing shareholders’ motion for a temporary restraining order that shareholders have no right to a liquidating distribution and their rights otherwise end when their shares are redeemed. The SPAC, in other words, is arguing that because the lion’s share of the Fertitta breakup fee will be paid upon the dissolution of the SPAC, shareholders whose shares are being cashed in have no claim on the money.

The SPAC also argued that standard-issue SPAC charters changed in 2010 to avert exactly this kind of fight over whatever money the acquisition company has taken in. Under FAST’s IPO documents, it said, all investors were on notice that if FAST didn’t find a merger partner in two years, the SPAC would dissolve and shareholders would receive only the redemption price.

The FAST case seems likely to determine whether shareholders or SPAC sponsors are entitled to the consolation prize of breakup fees for failed SPAC mergers. But the answer to that question may not have consequences beyond a handful of lawsuits.

