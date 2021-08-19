Truck drivers could not waive exemption from arbitration: 9th Circuit

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Law firms Related documents FAA interstate commerce exemption applies to drivers who didn't cross state lines

And drivers could not waive application of the exemption

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said drivers for a defunct trucking company were "engaged in interstate commerce" even though they did not cross state lines, and the company could not require them to waive an exemption from having to arbitrate legal disputes under federal law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said plaintiff Alejandro Romero, who claims Watkins & Shephard Trucking Inc unlawfully laid off its drivers without notice in 2019, was exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act because he transported goods that had come from outside California, where he worked.

And because the FAA blocks courts from enforcing arbitration agreements against transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce, a provision of Romero's arbitration agreement with Watkins waiving the exemption was invalid, the panel said.

But the court in a separate unpublished memorandum found that Watkins' agreement with Romero was enforceable under Nevada law, which does not contain such an exemption, and a judge was correct to send Romero's proposed class action to individual arbitration.

Lawyers at McGuireWoods who represent Watkins did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Romero's lawyer, Eric Panitz of Panitz Law Group.

When Nevada-based Watkins hired Romero, he signed a stand-alone agreement requiring arbitration of "all employment-related disputes" and waiving the right to participate in class-action lawsuits, according to filings in the case.

The agreement also purported to waive the application of any provision of the FAA that would otherwise exclude the agreement from its coverage. And if a court nevertheless decided the FAA did not apply, then Nevada law would govern any legal dispute.

In August 2019, Watkins announced that it was ceasing operations and abruptly laid off its workforce, according to court filings.

Romero in a lawsuit that Watkins removed to California federal court accused the company of violating the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires employers to notify workers at least 60 days before they are laid off, and a comparable California law. Romero sought to represent statewide and nationwide classes.

Watkins moved to compel arbitration, and U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez in Los Angeles last year held that Romero was exempt from arbitrating his claims under the FAA.

But Gutierrez ultimately granted the motion, saying the Nevada choice-of-law provision in the agreement between Watkins and Romero was valid and that the pact was enforceable under state law.

Romero appealed, arguing that the agreement violated Nevada policy disfavoring class-action waivers.

But the 9th Circuit on Thursday said that policy has only been applied by Nevada courts to "low dollar consumer claims" that would be impractical to pursue on an individual basis, and not to employment cases where more money is at stake.

The court, however, also agreed with the district judge that Romero was exempt from the FAA, and that the exemption could not be waived. The panel cited a 2020 9th Circuit ruling in Rittmann v. Amazon.com Inc that said the company's "last-mile" drivers were engaged in interstate commerce because they delivered goods that had crossed state lines.

The panel included 3rd Circuit Judge D. Michael Fisher, who sat by designation, and Circuit Judges Paul Watford and Patrick Bumatay.

The case is Romero v. Watkins & Shepard Trucking Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55768.

For Romero: Eric Panitz of Panitz Law Group

For Watkins & Shepard: Matthew Fitzgerald of McGuireWoods