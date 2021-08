Then-U.S. President Donald Trump approaches reporters as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday formally challenged in court a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee. Reporting by Jan Wolfe