'Trump Too Small' trademark gets green light from U.S. appeals court

Federal Circuit said free-speech rights outweigh trademark law

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a government tribunal was wrong to refuse trademark registration for the phrase "Trump Too Small," finding the decision violated the applicant's constitutional free-speech rights.

California attorney Steve Elster's First Amendment right to criticize public figures outweighs a federal law barring trademarks that use a person's name without their consent, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said.

The ruling continues a trend of decisions favoring First Amendment rights over federal trademark restrictions, including U.S. Supreme Court decisions in favor of Asian-American rock band The Slants and artist Erik Brunetti's "FUCT" brand.

Elster tried to register "Trump Too Small" as a federal trademark to use on shirts. Citing Elster's application, the Federal Circuit said the name "invokes a memorable exchange between President Trump and Senator Marco Rubio from a 2016 presidential primary debate, and aims to convey that some features of President Trump and his policies are diminutive."

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected the application because federal law disallows trademarks that use a person's name without their consent.

But a three-judge Federal Circuit panel said Thursday that Elster's First Amendment right to criticize a public figure supersedes what the government called its interest in protecting privacy and publicity rights.

"The government has no legitimate interest in protecting the privacy of President Trump, the least private name in American life," U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk wrote.

Dyk also said the case didn't implicate the former president's publicity rights, which protect a person's use of their name in commerce, because there were no allegations that Elster was exploiting the commercial value of Trump's name or implying he endorsed the shirts.

"The right of publicity cannot shield public figures from criticism," Dyk said.

The appeals court also said it was concerned that the law may be unconstitutionally broad but stopped short of striking it down.

The PTO declined to comment. Elster and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is In re Steve Elster, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-2205.

For Elster: Jonathan Taylor of Gupta Wessler

For the PTO: Joshua Salzman of the U.S. Department of Justice

