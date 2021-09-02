TV streamer Locast halts operations after losing key ruling in fight with networks

A gavel and a block is pictured on the judge's bench in this illustration picture taken in the Sussex County Court of Chancery in Georgetown, Delaware, U.S., June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Locast said on Thursday it had suspended all operations, days after a Manhattan federal court knocked out an important defense for the over-the-air streaming service against copyright infringement claims brought by the four major U.S. television networks.

Even though Locast is a nonprofit, it makes too much money from user payments to be exempt from Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) unit ABC, CBS (VIAC.O), Comcast's (CMCSA.O) NBC and Fox's (FOXA.O) claims under part of the law that protects non-profits retransmitting copyrighted works, U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton ruled Tuesday.

Locast captures signals from local broadcast stations and retransmits them over the internet in several U.S. markets.

"As a nonprofit, Locast was designed to operate in accordance with the strict letter of the law, but in response to the court's recent rulings, we are hereby suspending operations, effective immediately," the company said in a statement on Thursday.