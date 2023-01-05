Twitter hires law firm denounced by CEO Elon Musk















(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has hired a law firm that its new CEO Elon Musk bashed at least twice on the social media platform, including in a tweet last month about the firm's work for former Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Lawyers from Seattle-founded Perkins Coie told a San Francisco federal judge Wednesday that they will defend Twitter and former CEO Jack Dorsey in a lawsuit filed by a far-right activist who was banned from the site in 2018.

Musk tweeted last month that Twitter "isn't using Perkins Coie" as outside counsel and urged other companies to boycott the firm. Perkins Coie still represents Twitter in at least six other cases from before Musk acquired the company in October.

A Perkins Coie spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his Dec. 8 tweet, Musk criticized a former Perkins Coie lawyer, Michael Sussmann, who had advised Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign while at the firm.

Sussmann was acquitted in May after denying federal charges that he falsely told former FBI general counsel James Baker he was not working on Clinton's behalf when he gave the FBI purported evidence of questionable cyber links between the Trump Organization and a Russian-based bank.

"No company should use them until they make amends for Sussmann’s attempt to corrupt a Presidential election," Musk wrote, referring to Perkins Coie.

Neither Musk nor Twitter responded to requests for comment.

Musk also singled out Perkins Coie and Cooley, a large Silicon Valley-founded law firm, in a tweet in May. The firms are made up of "white-shoe lawyers" who "thrive on corruption," he wrote. A Cooley spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Wednesday's court filings, Perkins Coie is replacing Jenner & Block as counsel for Twitter and Dorsey in a civil RICO lawsuit brought by activist Laura Loomer against Twitter and other defendants.

Loomer, who is seeking $10 billion in damages, claims social media giants, corporations and the federal government conspired to "unlawfully censor conservative voices and interfere with American elections." Twitter and Dorsey have denied the claims.

Since taking over as CEO, Musk has fired Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's legal affairs and policy officer, and Baker, who joined the company from the FBI. Twitter has also shaken up its outside legal teams, with attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan stepping in for other firms in several cases.

Quinn Emanuel on Wednesday told a San Francisco judge it will replace Shearman & Sterling to defend Twitter in a pending class action lawsuit brought by a Twitter stockholder.

Quinn Emanuel was already involved in the case, representing Musk, one of the defendants. It has also replaced law firms Cooley and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in pending lawsuits against Twitter since Musk became CEO. A Quinn Emanuel spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Additional reporting by Mike Scarcella)

Read More:

Twitter drops law firm criticized by Elon Musk from child exploitation case

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

U.S. jury finds ex-Clinton campaign lawyer not guilty of lying to FBI











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.