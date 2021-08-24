UAE embassy not immune from worker's age bias claims - judge

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Related documents Clerical worker can sue for age bias because she was not a civil servant

Embassy also not a "federal enclave" immune from claims under D.C. law

(Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' embassy in Washington, D.C., is not shielded from a former administrative worker's lawsuit claiming she was unlawfully terminated after reaching the Middle Eastern country's traditional retirement age, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington, D.C., on Monday said an exception to the immunity from legal claims typically enjoyed by foreign embassies for "commercial activity" applied to Abla Youssef's 2017 lawsuit, because she was not a civil servant who performed a governmental function.

Youssef, who worked at the embassy for nearly two decades and was fired the day before she turned 67, was responsible for typing up purchase orders, organizing personnel files, handling incoming and outgoing mail and similar duties.

Jackson said that such standard administrative work "was of a character easily found in commercial enterprise" and had nothing to do with creating policy or carrying out the sovereign powers of the UAE.

Youssef's lawyer, Sylvia Rolinski of Rolinski Law Group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the embassy and its lead lawyer, Igor Timofeyev of Paul Hastings.

According to Youssef's 2017 complaint, her supervisor at the embassy told her about six months before she was terminated that she would have to leave her job because she was over 65, which is the traditional retirement age in the UAE.

Youssef said she received a letter in December 2015 telling her she would be terminated a month later, on the day before her 67th birthday.

Youssef sued the embassy in Washington, D.C., federal court, claiming her firing violated the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act and a comparable Washington, D.C., law.

The embassy moved to dismiss the claims, arguing that it was immune from the lawsuit under the federal Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) and that because the embassy was a "federal enclave," Washington, D.C., law did not apply to it.

The embassy also claimed that Youssef was terminated due to downsizing and not because of her age.

Youssef's lawyers countered that her case fell into an exception in the FSIA for commercial, as opposed to governmental, activity. Youssef was not a UAE civil servant and she performed clerical duties that could have been carried out by any private citizen, they argued.

Youssef also said that the embassy was not engaged in downsizing when she was fired. To the contrary, the embassy in 2014 hired four new academic advisors and increased the salaries of employees at its cultural division, where Youssef worked, she said.

Jackson on Monday agreed with Youssef that the commercial activity exception applies.

Youssef's work was no different "from that of any private sector human resources or secretarial, clerical employee, and the fact that defendants could hire any private, third-party employee to perform her job duties places her employment squarely within the commercial activity exception," the judge wrote.

And because Washington, D.C., is itself a "federal enclave" that is authorized by Congress to adopt its own local laws, the embassy also was not immune from Youssef's claim under the city's anti-discrimination law, Jackson said.

The case is Youssef v. Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 17-cv-2638.

For Youssef: Sylvia Jiva Rolinski and Lauren Stroyeck of Rolinski Law Group

For the embassy: Igor Timofeyev of Paul Hastings