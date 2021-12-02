Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

UAW workers vote to directly elect union leaders

The United Auto Workers union logo on the UAW Solidarity House in Detroit, Michigan, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have voted to change the union's election method from the current delegate system to a direct election model, a court-appointed monitor said.

The referendum, with 84% of the 143,000 ballots counted, shows 63% in favor of the direct voting system, monitor Neil Barofsky said.

The referendum at the 400,000-member union was required as part of a U.S. Justice Department settlement announced in December 2020 into corruption allegations that have resulted in the convictions of two former UAW presidents.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

