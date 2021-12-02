UAW workers vote to directly elect union leaders

Companies General Motors Co See all

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have voted to change the union's election method from the current delegate system to a direct election model, a court-appointed monitor said.

The referendum, with 84% of the 143,000 ballots counted, shows 63% in favor of the direct voting system, monitor Neil Barofsky said.

The referendum at the 400,000-member union was required as part of a U.S. Justice Department settlement announced in December 2020 into corruption allegations that have resulted in the convictions of two former UAW presidents.

