Uber beats wrongful death claims over Baltimore driver's murder

The logo for Uber Technologies is seen on a vehicle in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Judge said assault was not foreseeable and Uber cannot be forced to screen every passenger The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Maryland has tossed out wrongful death claims against Uber Technologies Inc by the family of a driver who was murdered by a passenger, saying the ride-hailing company could not have foreseen the incident.

In a 17-page order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake in Baltimore said the duty of care that brick-and-mortar businesses owe to workers and customers does not apply in the digital realm, and Uber cannot be expected to perform background checks on every passenger.

The lawsuit was brought by the family of Beaudouin Tchakounte, who was shot and killed minutes after picking up a passenger in 2019.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The assailant, who had been convicted of robbery 22 years earlier, later admitted he was high on PCP at the time, according to court filings. He pleaded guilty to the shooting and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Tchakounte's mother and children claimed in their lawsuit that Uber should have known about the passenger's criminal history and barred him from using its service.

But Blake on Thursday said that aside from logistical hurdles, it would be unfair to force Uber and other service providers such as taxi and plumbing companies to deny services to any formerly-incarcerated person.

"If a common-law screening duty risks creating such a public policy outcome, then it is too blunt an instrument for the matter at hand," the judge wrote.

The case is Petone v. Uber Technologies Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, No. 1:20-cv-03028.

For the plaintiffs: Jessica Weber of Brown Goldstein & Levy

For Uber: Kathryn Grace of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.